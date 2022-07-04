Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Dr Teal’s Shea Butter & Almond Oil Epsom Salt Bath Soak
3 lbUPC: 0081106801769
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Relieve and soften your dry skin with the natural hydrating power of shea butter and almond oil while relaxing in a warm bath.
- Made in the USA, paraben and phthalate free, and never tested on animals
- Soak for 20 minutes for relief of sore muscles and be sure to combine with your favorite Dr Teal's Foaming Bath
- Includes extra rich and hydrating Shea Butter and renewing Sandalwood Essential Oil; Almond oil relieves and softens dry skin
- Our bags feature a VELCRO Brand enclosure to make resealing your Epsom salts easier, quicker, and sturdier than ever