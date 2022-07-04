Relieve and soften your dry skin with the natural hydrating power of shea butter and almond oil while relaxing in a warm bath.

Made in the USA, paraben and phthalate free, and never tested on animals

Soak for 20 minutes for relief of sore muscles and be sure to combine with your favorite Dr Teal's Foaming Bath

Includes extra rich and hydrating Shea Butter and renewing Sandalwood Essential Oil; Almond oil relieves and softens dry skin

Our bags feature a VELCRO Brand enclosure to make resealing your Epsom salts easier, quicker, and sturdier than ever