Dr Teal’s Shea Butter & Almond Oil Epsom Salt Bath Soak

3 lbUPC: 0081106801769
Product Details

Relieve and soften your dry skin with the natural hydrating power of shea butter and almond oil while relaxing in a warm bath.

  • Made in the USA, paraben and phthalate free, and never tested on animals
  • Soak for 20 minutes for relief of sore muscles and be sure to combine with your favorite Dr Teal's Foaming Bath
  • Includes extra rich and hydrating Shea Butter and renewing Sandalwood Essential Oil; Almond oil relieves and softens dry skin
  • Our bags feature a VELCRO Brand enclosure to make resealing your Epsom salts easier, quicker, and sturdier than ever