Dr Teal's Foaming Bath transforms an ordinary bath into a moment to unwind from the day by combining Pure Epsom Salt (Magnesium Sulfate USP) and beneficial essential oils to soothe the senses, relax tense muscles, and help provide relief from stress. Relieve and soften dry skin with the natural hydrating power of Shea Butter & Almond Oil while relaxing in a warm bath. Natural essential oils are known for their ability to help soothe the skin and clear the mind.

Softens and smooths

Nourishes your skin

Long-lasting bubbles gently cleanse

Not tested on animals