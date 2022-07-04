Hover to Zoom
Dr Teal’s® Shea Butter & Almond Oil Foaming Bath
34 fl ozUPC: 0081106801770
Dr Teal's Foaming Bath transforms an ordinary bath into a moment to unwind from the day by combining Pure Epsom Salt (Magnesium Sulfate USP) and beneficial essential oils to soothe the senses, relax tense muscles, and help provide relief from stress. Relieve and soften dry skin with the natural hydrating power of Shea Butter & Almond Oil while relaxing in a warm bath. Natural essential oils are known for their ability to help soothe the skin and clear the mind.
- Softens and smooths
- Nourishes your skin
- Long-lasting bubbles gently cleanse
- Not tested on animals