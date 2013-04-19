Hover to Zoom
Dr. Woods Baby Mild Unscented Castile Soap Bar
5.25 OZUPC: 0068919156022
Product Details
Dr. Woods takes special care to ensure the 100% Natural Baby Mild Castile Soap is gentle enough for our children and anyone with sensitive skin.
The fragrance free formulation provides the most gentle care and effective cleansing for all skin types. Dr. Woods Baby Mild Castile Soap, blended with Essential Oils, Organic Shea butter and Vitamin E, is their most soothing for body and mind.
- Made with Fair Trade Shea Butter
- Gluten Free
- Triple Milled
- Not Animal Tested
- 100% Natural
- 100% Vegan