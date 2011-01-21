Dr. Woods Black Soap Facial Cleanser Perspective: front
Dr. Woods Black Soap Facial Cleanser
Dr. Woods Black Soap Facial Cleanser Perspective: right
Dr. Woods Black Soap Facial Cleanser Perspective: top
Dr. Woods Black Soap Facial Cleanser

Discover the Age-Defying Powder of antioxidants & Botanicals. This wonderful facial cleanser will leave your skin with a healthy, radiant glow. We guarantee it.

Black Soap- amazing, gentle exfoliant to help rejuvenate skin cells and clear blemishes

Gamma Tocopheryl - the most potent form of anti-oxidant Vitamin E to nourish skin repair and neutralize free radicals. the addition of vitamin C enhances the anti-aging benefit.

Organic Shea Butter - Ultra moisturizer to revitalize skin, improve elasticity and prevent facial lines.

Botanical Extracts - Chamomile, Lavender, Rosemary, Peppermint and Tea Tree combine to soothe, nourish and condition skin cells

  • No Tested on Animals
  • For All Skin Types
  • 100% Natural
  • 100% Vegan