Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Dr. Woods Black Soap Facial Cleanser
8 foUPC: 0068919153023
Purchase Options
Product Details
Discover the Age-Defying Powder of antioxidants & Botanicals. This wonderful facial cleanser will leave your skin with a healthy, radiant glow. We guarantee it.
Black Soap- amazing, gentle exfoliant to help rejuvenate skin cells and clear blemishes
Gamma Tocopheryl - the most potent form of anti-oxidant Vitamin E to nourish skin repair and neutralize free radicals. the addition of vitamin C enhances the anti-aging benefit.
Organic Shea Butter - Ultra moisturizer to revitalize skin, improve elasticity and prevent facial lines.
Botanical Extracts - Chamomile, Lavender, Rosemary, Peppermint and Tea Tree combine to soothe, nourish and condition skin cells
- No Tested on Animals
- For All Skin Types
- 100% Natural
- 100% Vegan