Our 100% Natural Ginger Citrus Castile Soap awakens and restores. Energizing Ginger combines with Lemon, Orange and Lime to engage your senses, while soothing blend of Jojoba and Olive Oils, Organic Shea Butter and Vitamin E moisturizes and conditions your skin.

Dr. Woods Ginger Citrus Castile Soap readies your mind and body for all challenges... big and small.