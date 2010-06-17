Dr. Woods Naturally Almond Castile Soap Perspective: front
Dr. Woods Naturally Almond Castile Soap

32 fl ozUPC: 0068919151203
Our Castile and Black Soaps are safe and effective for hundreds of household uses, but specially formulated for gentle, natural skin care.Immerse yourself in the soothingessence of Pure Almond Castile Soap, a moisture-rich, deep-cleaning daily wash from head to toe.

  • Elevates the senses
  • Soothes irritated skin and helps maintain your skin''s natural balance for ahealthy glow
  • Specially made with Vitamins A, E and D to nourish and replenish the skin, helping reduce wrinkles and support smoother, healthier, moreyouthful looking skin

Purified Water ( Aqua ) , Saponified Coconut , Hemp and Olive Oils ( with Retained Glycerin ) , Tocopherol ( Vitamin E ) , Natural Almond Fragrance , Sea Salt , Citric Acid , Rosemary ( Rosemarinus Officinalis ) Extract .

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products.

