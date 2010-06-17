Ingredients

Purified Water ( Aqua ) , Saponified Coconut , Hemp and Olive Oils ( with Retained Glycerin ) , Tocopherol ( Vitamin E ) , Natural Almond Fragrance , Sea Salt , Citric Acid , Rosemary ( Rosemarinus Officinalis ) Extract .

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More