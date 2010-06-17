Dr. Woods Naturally Almond Castile Soap
Product Details
Our Castile and Black Soaps are safe and effective for hundreds of household uses, but specially formulated for gentle, natural skin care.Immerse yourself in the soothingessence of Pure Almond Castile Soap, a moisture-rich, deep-cleaning daily wash from head to toe.
- Elevates the senses
- Soothes irritated skin and helps maintain your skin''s natural balance for ahealthy glow
- Specially made with Vitamins A, E and D to nourish and replenish the skin, helping reduce wrinkles and support smoother, healthier, moreyouthful looking skin
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Purified Water ( Aqua ) , Saponified Coconut , Hemp and Olive Oils ( with Retained Glycerin ) , Tocopherol ( Vitamin E ) , Natural Almond Fragrance , Sea Salt , Citric Acid , Rosemary ( Rosemarinus Officinalis ) Extract .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More