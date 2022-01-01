Our Castile and Black Soaps are safe and effective for hundreds of household uses, but specially formulated for gentle, natural skin care.

Pamper even the most sensitive skin with Baby Mild Castile Soap; naturally hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and specially formulated to be gentle enough for a baby''s precious skin.

Certified hypoallergenic by the Consumer Product Testing Company.

Olive Oil, Vitamin E and Botanical Extracts nourish, moisturize and condition sensitive skin.

Formulated with a healthy coconut and olive oil base, our Castile soap produces incredibly rich later that allows for a deep, refreshing clean and effortless rinsing. Our ingredients are gentle enough for all skin types and beautifully balanced for face, body and hair.