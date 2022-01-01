Hover to Zoom
Dr. Woods Naturally Baby Mild Unscented Castile Soap
8 fl ozUPC: 0068919152410
Product Details
Our Castile and Black Soaps are safe and effective for hundreds of household uses, but specially formulated for gentle, natural skin care.
- Pamper even the most sensitive skin with Baby Mild Castile Soap; naturally hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and specially formulated to be gentle enough for a baby''s precious skin.
- Certified hypoallergenic by the Consumer Product Testing Company.
- Olive Oil, Vitamin E and Botanical Extracts nourish, moisturize and condition sensitive skin.
Formulated with a healthy coconut and olive oil base, our Castile soap produces incredibly rich later that allows for a deep, refreshing clean and effortless rinsing. Our ingredients are gentle enough for all skin types and beautifully balanced for face, body and hair.