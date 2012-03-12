Dr. Woods Pure Tea Tree Castile Soap

Our Castile and Black Soaps are safe and effective for hundreds of household uses, but specially formulated for gentle, natural skin care.

Experience the nourishment and protection of Pure Tea Tree Castile Soap with a deep refreshing clean from head to toe.

Tea Tree Oil has natural antibacterial properties proven effective in fighting acne and enhancing your skin''s health and vibrancy.

Our special formulation adds Vitamin E, Hemp Oil and Botanical Extracts to create a therapeutic skin conditioner that leaves you incredibly smooth and hydrated.

Formulated with a healthy coconut and olive oil base, our Castile soap produces incredibly rich later that allows for a deep, refreshing clean and effortless rinsing. Our ingredients are gentle enough for all skin types and beautifully balanced for face, body and hair.