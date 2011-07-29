Dr. Woods Pure Lavender Castile Soap is safe and effective for hundreds of household uses, but specially formulated for gentle, natural skin care.

Relax the mind and recharge the senses with stress-relieving Pure Lavender Castile Soap that alleviates tension, while deeply cleansing and moisturizing the skin from head to toe.

Pure, calming Lavender Oil eases joint and muscle ache as the soothing fragrance elevates your mood and releases tension.

Naturally therapeutic attributes make our special formulation a highly effective remedy to soothe irritation and soften dry skin.

Formulated with a healthy coconut and olive oil base, our Castile soap produces incredibly rich lather that allows for a deep, refreshing clean and effortless rinsing. our ingredients are gentle enough for all skin types and beautifully balanced for face, body and hair.

We offer our Fair Trade Organic Shea Butter, one of Nature''s most effective and versatile Health & Beauty resources, across all Dr. Woods Castile and Black Soaps, Sustainably harvested from the nut of the Karite Shea Tree, indigenous to Ghana, our shea Butter is a bountiful source of Vitamins A and E, as well as essential fatty acids to soothe and balance your skin. We use Shea Butter in its purest form- Raw and Organic- in order to retain its highest level of therapeutic and healing properties.