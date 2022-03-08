Dr. Woods Black and Castile Soaps are safe and effective for hundreds o household uses, but specially formulated for gentle, natural skin care.

Dr. Woods Raw Black Soap is a natural wonder that lifts away tried skin cells to leave your skin smooth, hydrated and exceptionally healthy. Raw Black Soap formula is a gentle exfoliant and a powerful deep cleanser that rejuvenates the skin without any need for harsh detergents or toxic additives.

Made from plantain skins, palm kernel oil and shea butter, Black Soap is an abundant source of skin-nourishing nutrients A, E and iron in a unique formulation that provides a luxuriously rich and gentle all purpose cleanser for your face and body.

Dr. Woods offers their Fair Trade Organic Shea Butter, one of Nature''s most effective and versatile health & Beauty resources, across all Dr. Woods Black and Castile Soaps. Sustainably harvested from the nut of the Karite Shea Tree, indigenous to Ghana, Dr. Woods'' Shea Butter is a bountiful source of Vitamins A and E, as well as essential fatty acids to soothe and balance your skin. Dr. Woods uses Shea Butter in its purest form - Raw and Organic - in order to retain its highest level of therapeutic and healing properties.