Dr. Woods Black and Castile Soaps are safe and effective for hundreds of household uses, but specially formulated for gentle, natural skin care.

Dr. Woods Raw Black Soap is a natural wonder that lifts away tired skin cells to leave your skin smooth, hydrated and exceptionally healthy. Dr. Woods Raw Black Soap formula is a gentle exfoliant and a powerful, blemish-fighting deep cleanser that rejuvenates the skin without any need for harsh detergents or toxic additives.

Made from plantain skins, palm kernel oil and shea butter, Black Soap is an abundant source of skin-nourishing nutrients A, E and iron in a unique formulation that provides a luxuriously rich and gentle all-purpose cleanser for your face and body.

ALL THINGS GOOD

For Our Family...And Yours

Dr. Woods is a family business born from our own passionate quest to produce the finest and most effective Health & Beauty products in the world. Our family is wonderfully diverse with different ages, skin types, hair textures and styling needs, so creating truly healthy, highly effective products that work for all of us was an inspiring challenge...and with diligence, creativity and lots of love, we created the most beneficial and environmentally sustainable products available.

Dr. Woods draws on the very best time-tested healing traditions together with modern formulation processes. We choose to keep our products as natural as possible, without compromising effectiveness, using the best pure ingredients from around the world and never containing dangerous chemical additives or harsh detergents that strip away your skin''s natural elasticity. We''ve also worked incredibly hard to make our products truly affordable so good health and exceptional quality are accessible to everyone.

Our family is deeply proud of the products we make and it is a great honor to share them with yours.