Dr. Woods Pure Peppermint Castile Soap with Organic Shea Butter
32 fl ozUPC: 0068919152311
Purchase Options
Product Details
Formulated with a healthy coconut and olive oil base, our Castile soap produces incredibly rich lather that allows for a deep, refreshing clean and effortless rinsing. Our ingredients are gentle enough for all skin types and beautifully balanced for face, body and hair.
- Stimulate mind and body with Pure peppermint Castile Soap that activates the senses as it hydrates he skin, leaving your body cool, fresh and energized from heat to toe.
- Pure Peppermint Oil helps relax muscles and promote blood circulation, optimizing your skin's health and vibrancy.
- This special formulation provides aunique tingling sensation on contact, soothing your skin as it hydrates and softens.