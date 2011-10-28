Formulated with a healthy coconut and olive oil base, our Castile soap produces incredibly rich lather that allows for a deep, refreshing clean and effortless rinsing. Our ingredients are gentle enough for all skin types and beautifully balanced for face, body and hair.

Stimulate mind and body with Pure peppermint Castile Soap that activates the senses as it hydrates he skin, leaving your body cool, fresh and energized from heat to toe.

Pure Peppermint Oil helps relax muscles and promote blood circulation, optimizing your skin's health and vibrancy.

This special formulation provides aunique tingling sensation on contact, soothing your skin as it hydrates and softens.