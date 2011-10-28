Dr. Woods Pure Peppermint Castile Soap with Organic Shea Butter Perspective: front
Dr. Woods Pure Peppermint Castile Soap with Organic Shea Butter Perspective: back
Dr. Woods Pure Peppermint Castile Soap with Organic Shea Butter Perspective: left
Dr. Woods Pure Peppermint Castile Soap with Organic Shea Butter Perspective: right
Dr. Woods Pure Peppermint Castile Soap with Organic Shea Butter

32 fl ozUPC: 0068919152311
Formulated with a healthy coconut and olive oil base, our Castile soap produces incredibly rich lather that allows for a deep, refreshing clean and effortless rinsing. Our ingredients are gentle enough for all skin types and beautifully balanced for face, body and hair.

  • Stimulate mind and body with Pure peppermint Castile Soap that activates the senses as it hydrates he skin, leaving your body cool, fresh and energized from heat to toe.
  • Pure Peppermint Oil helps relax muscles and promote blood circulation, optimizing your skin's health and vibrancy.
  • This special formulation provides aunique tingling sensation on contact, soothing your skin as it hydrates and softens.