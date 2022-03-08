Naturally Exfoliates and Moisturizes

Our Raw Black Soap with Fair Trade Organic Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter and Oats is a moisturizing, deep cleansing exfoliant that's effective on all skin types. Rich in nutrients Vitamins A & E, our natural Antioxidant formula helps regenerate skin cells and neutralizes free radicals. In addition to restoring your skin's natural elasticity, our unique combination of Organic Shea Butter and Cocoa Butter will luxuriously moisturize your skin and give it a healthy glow. We guarantee it.