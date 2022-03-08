Hover to Zoom
Dr. Woods Raw Black Castile Bar Soap
5.25 oz
Purchase Options
Product Details
Naturally Exfoliates and Moisturizes
Our Raw Black Soap with Fair Trade Organic Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter and Oats is a moisturizing, deep cleansing exfoliant that's effective on all skin types. Rich in nutrients Vitamins A & E, our natural Antioxidant formula helps regenerate skin cells and neutralizes free radicals. In addition to restoring your skin's natural elasticity, our unique combination of Organic Shea Butter and Cocoa Butter will luxuriously moisturize your skin and give it a healthy glow. We guarantee it.
- Vegan
- Cruelty Free
- Made in the USA