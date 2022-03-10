Formulated with a healthy coconut and olive oil base, our Castile soap produces incredibly rich lather that allows for a deep, refreshing clean and effortless rinsing. Our ingredients are gentle enough for all skin types and beautifully balanced for face, body and hair.

Immerse yourself in the soothing essence of Pure Almond Castile Soap, a moisture-rich, deep-cleaning daily wash from head to toe.

Pure Almond Oil elevates the senses, soothes irritated skin and helps maintain your skin's natural balance for a healthy glow.

Specially made with Vitamins A, E and D to nourish and replenish the skin, helping reduce wrinkles and support smoother, healthier, more youthful looking skin.

100% Natural

Made with Fair Trade Shea Butter

For All Skin Types

Cruelty Free

100% Vegan

Gluten, Paraben, Phthalate, SLS, and Petroleum Derivative Free