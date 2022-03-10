Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Dr. Woods Shea Vision Pure Almond Castile Soap
32 fl ozUPC: 0068919152313
Purchase Options
Product Details
Formulated with a healthy coconut and olive oil base, our Castile soap produces incredibly rich lather that allows for a deep, refreshing clean and effortless rinsing. Our ingredients are gentle enough for all skin types and beautifully balanced for face, body and hair.
- Immerse yourself in the soothing essence of Pure Almond Castile Soap, a moisture-rich, deep-cleaning daily wash from head to toe.
- Pure Almond Oil elevates the senses, soothes irritated skin and helps maintain your skin's natural balance for a healthy glow.
- Specially made with Vitamins A, E and D to nourish and replenish the skin, helping reduce wrinkles and support smoother, healthier, more youthful looking skin.
- 100% Natural
- Made with Fair Trade Shea Butter
- For All Skin Types
- Cruelty Free
- 100% Vegan
- Gluten, Paraben, Phthalate, SLS, and Petroleum Derivative Free