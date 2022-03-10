Dr. Woods Shea Vision Pure Almond Castile Soap Perspective: front
Dr. Woods Shea Vision Pure Almond Castile Soap Perspective: left
Dr. Woods Shea Vision Pure Almond Castile Soap Perspective: right
Dr. Woods Shea Vision Pure Almond Castile Soap

32 fl oz UPC: 0068919152313
Formulated with a healthy coconut and olive oil base, our Castile soap produces incredibly rich lather that allows for a deep, refreshing clean and effortless rinsing. Our ingredients are gentle enough for all skin types and beautifully balanced for face, body and hair.

  • Immerse yourself in the soothing essence of Pure Almond Castile Soap, a moisture-rich, deep-cleaning daily wash from head to toe.
  • Pure Almond Oil elevates the senses, soothes irritated skin and helps maintain your skin's natural balance for a healthy glow.
  • Specially made with Vitamins A, E and D to nourish and replenish the skin, helping reduce wrinkles and support smoother, healthier, more youthful looking skin.
  • 100% Natural
  • Made with Fair Trade Shea Butter
  • For All Skin Types
  • Cruelty Free
  • 100% Vegan
  • Gluten, Paraben, Phthalate, SLS, and Petroleum Derivative Free