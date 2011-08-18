Dr. Woods Shea Vision Pure Tea Tree Castile Soap Perspective: front
Dr. Woods Shea Vision Pure Tea Tree Castile Soap Perspective: left
Dr. Woods Shea Vision Pure Tea Tree Castile Soap Perspective: right
Dr. Woods Shea Vision Pure Tea Tree Castile Soap

32 fl ozUPC: 0068919152315
Formulated with a healthy coconut and olive oil base, our Castile soap produces incredibly rich later that allows for a deep, refreshing clean and effortless rinsing. Our ingredients are gentle enough for all skin types and beautifully balanced for face, body and hair.

  • Experience the nourishment and protection of Pure Tea Tree Castile Soap with a deep refreshing clean from head to toe.
  • Tea Tree Oil has natural antibacterial properties proven effective in fighting acne and enhancing your skin's health and vibrancy.
  • Our special formulation adds Vitamin E, Hemp Oil and Botanical Extracts to create a therapeutic skin conditioner that leaves you incredibly smooth and hydrated.
  • 100% Natural
  • For All Skin Types
  • Cruelty Free
  • 100% Vegan
  • Gluten Free