Dr. Woods Shea Vision Pure Tea Tree Castile Soap
32 fl ozUPC: 0068919152315
Purchase Options
Product Details
Formulated with a healthy coconut and olive oil base, our Castile soap produces incredibly rich later that allows for a deep, refreshing clean and effortless rinsing. Our ingredients are gentle enough for all skin types and beautifully balanced for face, body and hair.
- Experience the nourishment and protection of Pure Tea Tree Castile Soap with a deep refreshing clean from head to toe.
- Tea Tree Oil has natural antibacterial properties proven effective in fighting acne and enhancing your skin's health and vibrancy.
- Our special formulation adds Vitamin E, Hemp Oil and Botanical Extracts to create a therapeutic skin conditioner that leaves you incredibly smooth and hydrated.
- 100% Natural
- For All Skin Types
- Cruelty Free
- 100% Vegan
- Gluten Free