Dr. Woods Unscented Baby Mild Castile Soap With Organic Shea Butter
32 fl ozUPC: 0068919152324
Formulated with a healthy coconut and olive oil base, our Castile soap produces incredibly rich later that allows for a deep, refreshing clean and effortless rinsing. Our ingredients are gentle enough for all skin types and beautifully balanced for face, body and hair.
- Pamper even the most sensitive skin with Baby Mild Castile Soap; naturally hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and specially formulated to be gentle enough for a baby's precious skin.
- Certified hypoallergenic by the Consumer Product Testing Company.
- Olive Oil, Vitamin E and Botanical Extracts nourish, moisturize and condition sensitive skin.