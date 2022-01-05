Chewing is an essential activity for dogs - it helps keep them happy and healthy by cleaning teeth, strengthening their jaws, and preventing boredom and destructive behavior. As a pet parent, you should ensure that you satisfy your dog's natural chewing instinct in a healthy and satisfying way. We set out to create a chew alternative that wasn't just healthy, but tasted great - two simple principles that guided our development team. DreamBone® chews have all the benefits of a rawhide chew without the rawhide! No rawhide DreamBone® chews are made with real chicken and wholesome vegetables for a scrumptious taste dogs can't resist! Vitamin and mineral enriched, these chews help maintain your pet's healthy teeth and gums, and are 100% delicious! DreamBone® Chicken Classic Bones come in a variety of sizes to meet the needs of pets of any size! These chews, which contain no rawhide, are also easy to digest.

Instructions: Give daily as a treat.

Safety Warning: Always supervise your pet during chewing activity. This product is intended for intermittent or supplemental feeding only.