Dreft Blissfuls Baby Fresh In-Wash Scent Booster Beads
14.8 ozUPC: 0003700076341
Dreft Blissful in-wash scent booster gives you more of the baby fresh scent you love. Use Dreft Blissful in any load of laundry for lasting freshness that you can enjoy with every wiggle and tickle of baby's fabrics. Your child is only a baby for one year, but Dreft Blissful allows you to bring back that amazing baby scent (and all those memories) whenever you want.
- Designed to completely dissolve in water
- For all stages of childhood
- In-wash Scent Booster
- Long lasting baby fresh scent
- Specially designed to complement Dreft detergent
- Use on any load, even with baby clothes