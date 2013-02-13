Dreft Stage 1: Newborn Liquid Detergent is specially made for newborn babies’ delicate skin. So swaddle your newborn in fabric washed with Dreft’s hypoallergenic formula, designed to be tough on stains while still gentle on baby’s skin. What's more, it's designed to work in both standard and high efficiency (HE) washing machines, so you can use Dreft products no matter what kind of washing machine you have. Choose Dreft Newborn Liquid Detergent and keep your baby’s clothes soft and smelling great, wash after wash!

Hypoallergenic

Recommended by Pampers

Specially formulated for newborn babies