Product comes complete with: Shirt Pants and Headpiece. The most deluxe Indian Costume on the market. It’s hard to see the enormous details on this products the stripes and tassels have a lot of detail and are of great quality. Pants feature an elastic waistband for comfortable fit. Set packaged in durable snap-sealed poly bag. Gentle Machine Washable. Material/Fabric: Polyester Rayon. Department: Boys. Size: Toddler T2.