Dress Up America 482 - T2 FBI Agent Costume Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Dress Up America 482 - T2 FBI Agent Costume

1UPC: 0008613890974
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

It's More Than a Costume! Our Product Line consists of beautiful Costumes that are Extremely Realistic Looking Uniform Quality  Very Low Priced for Pretend Play for all year round AND For Halloween Complete sets with all Accessories included in a beautiful Attractive Durable package. FBI Agent costume includes: pants FBI vest hat and button down collar shirt in children's size toddler 2.

Shipping & Return Information