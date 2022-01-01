Hover to Zoom
Dress Up America 498 - M 54'' x 34'' Full Color Polyester Nobel Knight
1UPC: 0008613891053
Purchase Options
Product Details
It's More Than a Costume! Our Product Line consists of beautiful Costumes that are Extremely Realistic Looking, Uniform Quality, Very Low Priced for Pretend Play for all year round AND For Halloween Complete sets with all Accessories included in a beautiful Attractive Durable package. Nobel Knight costume includes: pants, shirt, cape, belt, and hat in boy's size medium.