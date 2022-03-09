It's More Than a Costume! Our Product Line consists of beautiful Costumes that are Extremely Realistic Looking Uniform Quality Very Low Priced for Pretend Play for all year round AND For Halloween Complete sets with all Accessories included in a beautiful Attractive Durable package.

Your speedster only needs to slow down long enough to jump into this cool suit before racing off to victory. Shiny silky-smooth jacket adorned with racing car insignia has zipper closure and a high neck for a cool look. Embroidered cap. Pants feature an elastic waistband for comfortable fit.