It's More Than a Costume! Our Product Line consists of beautiful Costumes that are Extremely Realistic Looking Uniform Quality Very Low Priced for Pretend Play for all year round AND For Halloween Complete sets with all Accessories included in a beautiful Attractive Durable package.

Includes shirt skirt belt and hat. Shirt is imprinted with animals and has a zebra print collar. Sun hat is trimmed with a leopard print stripe. Tan skirt with belt and pockets.