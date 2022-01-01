Dress Up America has a beautiful collection of superb quality Halloween and year-round costumes in all sizes for infants, boys, girls, teens, men, and women. At Dress Up America, creativity is combined with garment knowledge and construction. Therefore the innovative products are realistic, durable, and of superior quality. These original designs are sure to set the industry standards and live up your occasion for years to come.

. Blue tunic with cone shape hat. Costume also comes in Red and Blue. Everything in one re-usable easy to handle beautiful package. Tunic and HatGreen.T4.Polyester.Unisex Boys and Girls