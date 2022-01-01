Dress Up America has a beautiful collection of superb quality Halloween and year-round costumes in all sizes for infants, boys, girls, teens, men, and women. At Dress Up America, creativity is combined with garment knowledge and construction. Therefore the innovative products are realistic, durable, and of superior quality. These original designs are sure to set the industry standards and live up your occasion for years to come.

. Fully lined Blazer style jacket with 3 pockets closes with 2 buttons. Cuffs have 3 small buttons at the wrist for added style. Costume is available in colors: Gold, Silver and Red and for Adult and Kids sizes. Mix and Match with other accessories such has a vest, bowtie, necktie and hats from our Sequined Sparkle Collection. JacketGold.Large.Polyester.Kids.12 to 14