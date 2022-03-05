Dress Up America has a beautiful collection of superb quality Halloween and yearround costumes in all sizes for infants boys girls teens men and women. At Dress Up America creativity is combined with garment knowledge and construction. Therefore the innovative products are realistic durable and of superior quality. These original designs are sure to set the industry standards and live up your occasion for years to come.

. Double breasted French cut front jacket has Cloth Tie closure and a stand up collar. Black Gingham pants feature an elastic waistband for comfortable fit. Chef hat has an adjustable Cloth Tie and “Executive Chef” Printed on the front. Set packaged in a durable zippered garment bag. Jacket Pants and HatLarge.Polyester.Boys.12 to 14