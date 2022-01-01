Dress Up America has a beautiful collection of superb quality Halloween and year-round costumes in all sizes for infants, boys, girls, teens, men, and women. At Dress Up America, creativity is combined with garment knowledge and construction. Therefore the innovative products are realistic, durable, and of superior quality. These original designs are sure to set the industry standards and live up your occasion for years to come.

. Gown has silver trimming and roses on the bodice. The white skirt has a tulle overlay and a tulle peplum with sparkles. Dress closes with a Cloth Tie in the back. Headpiece has an attached veil with lace flowers. Dress, Headpiece with veilLarge.Polyester.Girls.12 to 14