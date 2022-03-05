Dress Up America has a beautiful collection of superb quality Halloween and yearround costumes in all sizes for infants boys girls teens men and women. At Dress Up America creativity is combined with garment knowledge and construction. Therefore the innovative products are realistic durable and of superior quality. These original designs are sure to set the industry standards and live up your occasion for years to come.

. Dress features purple satin mutton sleeves and a peplum. The bodice of the dress has gold crisscross ribbons. Exquisite faux satin and velour gold and purple gown has a Cloth Tie closure in the back. Gold plastic wand and Crown have purple Jewels. Dress Crown and WandPurple.T2.Polyester.Girls