Dress Up America has a beautiful collection of superb quality Halloween and year-round costumes in all sizes for infants, boys, girls, teens, men, and women. At Dress Up America, creativity is combined with garment knowledge and construction. Therefore the innovative products are realistic, durable, and of superior quality. These original designs are sure to set the industry standards and live up your occasion for years to come.

. Pull on tunic has Cloth Tie closure at the side shoulder. Foam Hood has a yellow penguin beak. Costume is made up of a soft to touch material. Tunic has a red bow at the neck and an elastic band at the bottom to provide a chic look. Tee-shirt and pants not included. Jumpsuit with attached HoodSmall.Polyester.Unisex Toddler.4 to 6