Dress Up America 767-S Happy Penguin Costume, Small - Age 4 to 6 Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Dress Up America 767-S Happy Penguin Costume, Small - Age 4 to 6

1UPC: 0008613891787
Purchase Options

Product Details

Dress Up America has a beautiful collection of superb quality Halloween and year&#45;round costumes in all sizes for infants&#44; boys&#44; girls&#44; teens&#44; men&#44; and women&#46; At Dress Up America&#44; creativity is combined with garment knowledge and construction&#46; Therefore the innovative products are realistic&#44; durable&#44; and of superior quality&#46; These original designs are sure to set the industry standards and live up your occasion for years to come&#46;

Features. Pull on tunic has Cloth Tie closure at the side shoulder. Foam Hood has a yellow penguin beak. Costume is made up of a soft to touch material. Tunic has a red bow at the neck and an elastic band at the bottom to provide a chic look. Tee&#45;shirt and pants not includedIncludes. Jumpsuit with attached HoodSpecifications. Size&#58; Small. Material&#58; Polyester. Gender&#58; Unisex Toddler. Age&#58; 4 to 6

 