Dress Up America has a beautiful collection of superb quality Halloween and yearround costumes in all sizes for infants boys girls teens men and women. At Dress Up America creativity is combined with garment knowledge and construction. Therefore the innovative products are realistic durable and of superior quality. These original designs are sure to set the industry standards and live up your occasion for years to come.

. Pull on tunic has Cloth Tie closure at the side shoulder. Foam Hood has the frog ears attached. Costume is made up of a soft to touch material. Teeshirt and pants not included. Jumpsuit with attached HoodT2.Polyester.Girls Toddler