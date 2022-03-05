Hover to Zoom
Dress Up America 775-T4 Rainbow Rag Doll Costume, T4
1UPC: 0008613891833
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Dress Up America has a beautiful collection of superb quality Halloween and yearround costumes in all sizes for infants boys girls teens men and women. At Dress Up America creativity is combined with garment knowledge and construction. Therefore the innovative products are realistic durable and of superior quality. These original designs are sure to set the industry standards and live up your occasion for years to come.Features. Dress has a Cloth Tie closure in the back and an elastic band at the waist and at the arms. Colorful apron is attached to the dress. Heart printed hat has an elastic around the head wig and socks not included. Classic storybook characterIncludes. Dress and HatSpecifications. Size T4. Material Polyester. Gender Girls