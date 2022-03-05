Dress Up America has a beautiful collection of superb quality Halloween and yearround costumes in all sizes for infants boys girls teens men and women. At Dress Up America creativity is combined with garment knowledge and construction. Therefore the innovative products are realistic durable and of superior quality. These original designs are sure to set the industry standards and live up your occasion for years to come.

. Blue and white pull on dress has an attached red striped dickey insert which closes on one side with a snap. White sailor collar accented with a red bow. Dress and hat are embellished with Anchor patches. Socks and Accessories not included. Set packaged in a durable zippered garment bag. Dress and HatSmall.Polyester.Girls.4 to 6