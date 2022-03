Dress Up America has a beautiful collection of superb quality Halloween and yearround costumes in all sizes for infants boys girls teens men and women. At Dress Up America creativity is combined with garment knowledge and construction. Therefore the innovative products are realistic durable and of superior quality. These original designs are sure to set the industry standards and live up your occasion for years to come.

. Black and red ‘satin’ shirt closes with a Cloth Tie in the back and has an attached red bow tie. Jacket has “Tzhal” imprinted on the front in Hebrew. Black ears are attached to the headband and completes the look. Shirt Pants and HeadpieceSmall.Polyester.Boys.4 to 6