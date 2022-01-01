Dress Up America has a beautiful collection of superb quality Halloween and year-round costumes in all sizes for infants, boys, girls, teens, men, and women. At Dress Up America, creativity is combined with garment knowledge and construction. Therefore the innovative products are realistic, durable, and of superior quality. These original designs are sure to set the industry standards and live up your occasion for years to come.

. Red long jacket has gold trimming, bronze buttons and lace cuffs. Vest insert has an intricate gold design and closes with bronze buttons. White “silk” jabot has lace on top and closes with Cloth Tie in the back. Product comes complete with: Jacket with attached vest, Pants, Boot Covers, Lace Jabot and Eye PatchMedium.Polyester.Boys.8 to 10