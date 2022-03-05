Dress Up America has a beautiful collection of superb quality Halloween and yearround costumes in all sizes for infants boys girls teens men and women. At Dress Up America creativity is combined with garment knowledge and construction. Therefore the innovative products are realistic durable and of superior quality. These original designs are sure to set the industry standards and live up your occasion for years to come.

. Flashlights come to life with this costume. Yellow and black Foam Tunic has a zipper closure in the back. Energizer written on the front. Energizer Energizer Bunny Design and other marks including graphics are the trademarks of Energizer and are used under license by Dress Up America. TunicT4.Polyester.Unisex