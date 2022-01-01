Hover to Zoom
Dress Up America 806-L Energizer Bunny Mascot Costume, Large - Age 12 to 14
Dress Up America has a beautiful collection of superb quality Halloween and year-round costumes in all sizes for infants, boys, girls, teens, men, and women. At Dress Up America, creativity is combined with garment knowledge and construction. Therefore the innovative products are realistic, durable, and of superior quality. These original designs are sure to set the industry standards and live up your occasion for years to come.Features
- Jumpsuit has a zipper closure in the back and a white bunny tail
- Energizer Bunny Logo imprinted on front
- Plush drum is complete with neck strap and 2 sticks
- Energizer, Energizer Bunny Design and other marks, including graphics, are the trademarks of Energizer and are used under license by Dress Up America
- Jumpsuit, headpiece, Soft Drum and drum sticks
- Size: Large
- Material: Polyester
- Gender: Unisex
- Age: 12 to 14