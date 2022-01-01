Dress Up America 806-L Energizer Bunny Mascot Costume, Large - Age 12 to 14 Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Dress Up America 806-L Energizer Bunny Mascot Costume, Large - Age 12 to 14

1UPC: 0008613892005
Purchase Options

Product Details

Dress Up America has a beautiful collection of superb quality Halloween and year-round costumes in all sizes for infants, boys, girls, teens, men, and women. At Dress Up America, creativity is combined with garment knowledge and construction. Therefore the innovative products are realistic, durable, and of superior quality. These original designs are sure to set the industry standards and live up your occasion for years to come.

Features
  • Jumpsuit has a zipper closure in the back and a white bunny tail
  • Energizer Bunny Logo imprinted on front
  • Plush drum is complete with neck strap and 2 sticks
  • Energizer, Energizer Bunny Design and other marks, including graphics, are the trademarks of Energizer and are used under license by Dress Up America
Includes
  • Jumpsuit, headpiece, Soft Drum and drum sticks
Specifications
  • Size: Large
  • Material: Polyester
  • Gender: Unisex
  • Age: 12 to 14

 