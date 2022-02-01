Hover to Zoom
Dress Up America 837-T2 Peter Pan Boys Costume, T2
Dress Up America has a beautiful collection of superb quality Halloween and yearround costumes in all sizes for infants boys girls teens men and women. At Dress Up America creativity is combined with garment knowledge and construction. Therefore the innovative products are realistic durable and of superior quality. These original designs are sure to set the industry standards and live up your occasion for years to come.Features. Green short sleeved shirt has dark green sleeves attached and lace up closure in the front. Pants feature an elastic waistband for comfortable fit. Brown shoe covers have a jagged cuff line and an elastic at the bottom for secure fitIncludes. Shirt Pants Belt Hat and Shoe CoversSpecifications. Size T2. Material Polyester. Gender Boys