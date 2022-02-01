Features. This wonderful tiger costume is very comfortable to wear the furry striped jumpsuit has a zipper closure in the front and a tail in the back. It is beautifully designed to catch your kids attention and make him or her happy. Its polyester soft and comfy material keeps your child warm and it can be an also adorable collection. Easy to recognize and is universally loved. Happy little girl or boy to steal the show at the next party or dressup occasion. Striped Tiger is the perfect costume choice for your sweet. Perfect for Easter Halloween or any costume event. It has Cuffs of the hands and feet have an elastic band for secure fit and lovely hood with a tiger face. It is easy to wear and durable for kids. It is vast enough to pull over warm clothes during cold weather. Furry striped jumpsuit has a zipper closure in the front and a tail in the back. Cuffs of the hands and feet have an elastic band for secure fit. Detailed tiger faced hood tops with off the costumeSpecifications. Color Multi Color. Material Polyester. Size Toddler 4. Gender Unisex