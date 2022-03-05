Features. Hoo Hoo Owl is a complete costume for babies and toddlers who love to wear suits with different characters. This is an Owl character face hood made of soft plush fabric which is light and easy to wash. It’s warm and silky fabric protect children from cold weather and keeps them warm. Feathers of different colors adorn the costume which gives this outfit a colorful effect. This costume will bring the happy and joyful mood to kids. Children look amazing in this outfit and this is suitable for both boys and girls. Its plush fabric is so soft to touch and comfortable enough to wear all day and it covers the whole body of kids with hood. This costume is best for dress up play and for Halloween. This outfit has a blue and brown fanned tail on its back which gives the great effect. This costume is packaged in a durable snapsealed poly bag with carrying handles which is easy to carry anywhere. Soft plush jumpsuit has a cloth hook and eye closure in the front. Chest and sleeves feature scalloped fabric feathers. Back of the costume has a brown and blue fanned tail. Owl character face hood completes the costumeSpecifications. Color Brown. Material Polyester. Age Group 612 Months. Gender Unisex