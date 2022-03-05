Features. These scrubs are essential traditional pieces that are made up of a doublestitch construction to last wear after wear. It has a Vneck halfsleeve top with chest pocket and matching elastic waist pant with back patch pocket. Your Little Doctor will love wearing these. These scrubs Sets are real imitation Scrubs just like doctor’s wear only made smaller for your little doctor or nurse so these are not just costumes but same as the scrubs that doctor’s wear in offices and hospitals and are made for both boys and girls. Your kids will love to play doctor with their friends wearing these realistic scrub sets. These little scrubs will help stimulate their imagination and give them many hours of fun and enjoyment. Quality and professional scrubs for children. It can easily be presented as a gift and is also a great Halloween wear and play dress up the costume at the same time soft and good quality and breathable fabric washes well. Short sleeved Vneck pink shirt has a pocket in the front and cloth hook and eye closure in the back. Pants and shoe covers feature an elastic band for comfortable fit. Mask and Cap top off the costumeSpecifications. Color Pink. Material Polyester. Size Toddler 4. Gender Girls