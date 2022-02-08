Features. This fancy drum major is a sweet little children costume and is ideal for any band majorette drummer boy carnival military themed party or children’s fancy dress. Good quality it can be called as a marching band uniform. Great for a child who loves music and likes to march to the drum beat. A great Christmas present and can also be used for Christmas parade. Once purchased you would definitely recommend it to others can also be used as a Halloween costume your kids will look adorable in it when added to a drum it will give you the complete look. The red and white combo gives you the stunning and perfect drum boy look. It comes with highquality construction made from durable materials and strong stitching. It is resistant to stretching shrinking and wrinkling mildew and abrasion. Elastic waist pants make you feel very comfortable and breathableSpecifications. Color Red White. Material Polyester. Size Toddler 2. Gender Boys