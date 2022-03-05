Features. Pullon shirt has an attached "suede hooded vest. Black pants feature an elastic waistband for comfortable fit. Tan shoe covers have a cloth hook and eye closure in the back and a rubber at the bottom to secure on the shoes. Matching gauntlets has an opening for the thumb and ivory ribbons attached to tie on the hand. Light brown belt matching sash have a cloth hook and eye closure sash is adorned with a buckleSpecifications. Size T2. Department Boys. Material Polyester