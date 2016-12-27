Hover to Zoom
Duck® Bubble Wrap® Cushioning - Clear
16 in x 7 ftUPC: 0007535311833
Located in AISLE 20
The key to your items arriving in one piece? Duck Brand Original Bubble Wrap Cushioning – it keeps objects protected whether they’re in the mail or on the move. Featuring a barrier layer that maintains consistent cushioning and a long lasting protection, this Bubble Wrap Cushioning easily conforms around your most treasured items and gifts for light-as-air cushioning. Plus it fills up empty voids when you’re packaging boxes so your valuables stay put during mailing, shipping, moving and storage.
- Protect your breakables for storage, moving, and mailing
- 3/16 inch high bubbles
- Conforms easily around delicate and valuable items
- Features Air Lock Technology™ nylon barrier seal
- Perforated every 12 inches to tear off roll
- Lightweight for cost-effective shipping