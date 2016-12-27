The key to your items arriving in one piece? Duck Brand Original Bubble Wrap Cushioning – it keeps objects protected whether they’re in the mail or on the move. Featuring a barrier layer that maintains consistent cushioning and a long lasting protection, this Bubble Wrap Cushioning easily conforms around your most treasured items and gifts for light-as-air cushioning. Plus it fills up empty voids when you’re packaging boxes so your valuables stay put during mailing, shipping, moving and storage.

Protect your breakables for storage, moving, and mailing

3/16 inch high bubbles

Conforms easily around delicate and valuable items

Features Air Lock Technology™ nylon barrier seal

Perforated every 12 inches to tear off roll

Lightweight for cost-effective shipping