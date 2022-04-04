At Duckhorn Vineyards, we have been making our Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc since 1982. Harvested from our estates and select Napa Valley vineyards, this rich and elegant Sauvignon Blanc was blended with Semillon to add depth and complexity. Fermented and aged using both stainless steel and French oak, it offers ripe citrus and tropical flavors, refreshing acidity and Semillon-driven silkiness. Alc 13.5% by vol. 27