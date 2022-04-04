Hover to Zoom
Duckhorn Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0066957601940
At Duckhorn Vineyards, we have been making our Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc since 1982. Harvested from our estates and select Napa Valley vineyards, this rich and elegant Sauvignon Blanc was blended with Sémillon to add depth and complexity. Fermented and aged using both stainless steel and French oak, it offers ripe citrus and tropical flavors, refreshing acidity and Sémillon-driven silkiness.
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Protein0g
