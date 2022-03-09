Experience fast relief from occasional constipation and irregularity in a cherry-flavored liquid with Dulcolax Liquid Laxative. Formulated with active ingredient magnesium hydroxide, this gentle laxative works naturally with your body to draw water into the colon to help soften hard, dry stools. Best of all, Dulcolax Cherry Liquid gives you relief in as little as 30 minutes*. How's that for fast* and effective? Dulcolax Liquid Laxative also comes in mint flavor. DIRECTIONS: Shake well immediately before each use; for accurate dosing, use convenient pre-measured dose cup; drink a full glass (8 oz) of liquid with each dose; dose may be taken as a single daily dose or in divided doses; do not exceed the maximum recommended daily dose in a 24-hour period. See packaging for dosing information. *Works in 30 minutes to 6 hours.

Cherry flavor: This liquid laxative comes in a cherry flavor

Active ingredient magnesium hydroxide: This liquid laxative contains magnesium hydroxide to help draw water into the colon to help the stool pass

Fast*, effective relief: Dulcolax Liquid gives you gentle constipation relief in as little as 30 minutes*

Stimulant-free laxative: Works with the water in your body to gently provide relief from constipation

Includes: One (1) 12-oz. bottle of Dulcolax Liquid Laxative, Cherry Flavor