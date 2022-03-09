DIRECTIONS: Adults and children 12 years of age and over: 1 suppository in a single daily dose. Peel open plastic. Insert suppository well into the rectum, pointed end first. Retain about 15 to 20 minutes; Children 6 to under 12 years of age: 1/2 suppository in a single daily dose; Children under 6 years of age: ask a doctor. Among OTC Stimulant Laxatives.

Constipated Time's up. Dulcolax Medicated Laxative Suppositories can help get you going in 15-60 minutes. These comfort-shaped suppositories are medicated with the active ingredient bisacodyl for fast relief in minutes. As with any suppository, Dulcolax medicated suppositories are for rectal use only; do not swallow. Looking for relief in 6-12 hours Try Dulcolax Stimulant Laxative Tablets for gentle relief.