Dulcolax Overnight Relief Laxative Tablets 5mg
25 ctUPC: 0068142102002
Wake up to gentle, dependable constipation relief with Dulcolax Overnight Relief Laxative Comfort Coated Tablets. Made with active ingredient bisacodyl, Dulcolax Overnight gently stimulates the intestines to encourage a morning bowel movement. A single dose gives you relief from hard, dry stools in 6-12 hours. Occasional constipation and irregularity can be uncomfortable. Constipation relief shouldn't be.
- RELIEF IN 6-12 HOURS: This overnight laxative provides dependable relief of hard, dry stools caused by occasional constipation and irregularity
- ACTIVE INGREDIENT BISACODYL: Dulcolax Overnight Constipation Relief is made with active ingredient bisacodyl, which helps increase movement in the intestines