Dulcolax Overnight Relief Laxative Tablets
100 ctUPC: 0068142102004
Located in AISLE 31
Wake up to gentle, dependable constipation relief with Dulcolax Overnight Relief Laxative Comfort Coated Tablets. Made with active ingredient bisacodyl, Dulcolax Overnight gently stimulates the intestines to encourage a morning bowel movement. A single dose gives you relief from hard, dry stools in 6-12 hours. Occasional constipation and irregularity can be uncomfortable. Constipation relief shouldn't be. Trust the No. 1 doctor-recommended stimulant laxative brand* for gentle, predictable relief.
* Among OTC Stimulant Laxatives
- Bisacodyl USP 5 mg
- Gentle, Predictable Overnight Relief
- #1 Doctor Recommended Brand Among Stimulant Laxatives