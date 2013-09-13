Dulcolax Overnight Relief Laxative Tablets Perspective: front
Dulcolax Overnight Relief Laxative Tablets Perspective: back
Dulcolax Overnight Relief Laxative Tablets Perspective: left
Dulcolax Overnight Relief Laxative Tablets Perspective: right
Dulcolax Overnight Relief Laxative Tablets Perspective: top
Dulcolax Overnight Relief Laxative Tablets Perspective: bottom
Dulcolax Overnight Relief Laxative Tablets

100 ctUPC: 0068142102004
Wake up to gentle, dependable constipation relief with Dulcolax Overnight Relief Laxative Comfort Coated Tablets. Made with active ingredient bisacodyl, Dulcolax Overnight gently stimulates the intestines to encourage a morning bowel movement. A single dose gives you relief from hard, dry stools in 6-12 hours. Occasional constipation and irregularity can be uncomfortable. Constipation relief shouldn't be. Trust the No. 1 doctor-recommended stimulant laxative brand* for gentle, predictable relief.

* Among OTC Stimulant Laxatives

  • Bisacodyl USP 5 mg
  • Gentle, Predictable Overnight Relief
  • #1 Doctor Recommended Brand Among Stimulant Laxatives